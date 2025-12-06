Suitcase, bag cause flutter at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: An unattended suitcase and a bag that were found on a trolley for a long period triggered a full security response at the Chennai airport on Friday.

An airport security team noticed a trolley carrying a suitcase and a bag that had been left unattended for a long time. When officers asked around, no passenger claimed ownership, raising suspicion.

The bomb disposal squad, along with the sniffer dog unit, conducted a thorough examination and declared them safe. The security personnel later moved them to the airport manager's office.