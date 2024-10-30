Sudden downpour lashes Chennai; Anna Nagar records 10 cm rain in under an hr

CHENNAI: The sudden downpour on Wednesday afternoon led to water-logging on various arterial roads in the city. Anna Nagar west received 10 cm of rain in less than an hour.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for 12 districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram for the next 24 hours.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the Gulf of Mannar, and another one lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level. The two systems prevailing over the sea has triggered rainfall activity over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. For the next 24 hours, heavy rain along with thunderstorms is predicted over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

Though the department had not issued ‘heavy rainfall warning’ for the city and neighbouring districts, the sudden downpour resulted in water stagnation in several areas including Poonamallee High Road, Guindy, Velachery, and Perambur.

For the next three days (Oct 31-Nov 2), the RMC forecasts intense spell for Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga.

Chennai and suburbs are likely to witness light to moderate rain and the sky condition will be partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated that Anna Nagar west was pounded with 100 mm rain in less than an hour. Several areas including Kolathur, Ambattur, Korattur, and Valasaravakkam too received intense spells in the short span on Wednesday.