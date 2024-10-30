Rain returns to Chennai, pounds Anna Nagar with 100 mm downpour in less than an hour

CHENNAI: After staying away for eight days without a trace, monsoon showers returned to Chennai on October 30, Wednesday, pounding Anna Nagar West with 100 mm rainfall in less than one hour.

The heavy rain was accompanied by loud thunder and lightning, which caught many unawares.

After the banger of an opening of northeast monsoon on October 14 and 15, when several parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu recorded more than 204 mm in 24 hours – extremely heavy rainfall in weather department definition – the rains had subsided to a trickle in the next five days.

From October 21 to 29, Chennai did not even record a trace, with the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, reporting 0 mm.

A teaser for today’s rain was released yesterday, when the city received nearly 4 mm rain. However, nothing prepared Chennaiites for the pounding that came around noon on Wednesday.

The weather department has issued a warning, indicating that heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the city for the next two hours.

Additionally, neighboring districts, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, are also expected to receive more rains.