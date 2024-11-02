Sub-inspector dies of cardiac arrest while on duty at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old sub-inspector of police who was on duty at the Chennai airport died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Murugesan of Virudhunagar was working as a sub-inspector in the Intelligence Bureau at the Chennai airport for the past few years. On Thursday morning around 9, while on duty at the domestic terminal, he suddenly fell unconscious on the floor.

Soon, security officers rushed him to a private hospital inside the airport. He was then referred to a private hospital in Chromepet where he was declared dead due to cardiac arrest.

Later, the airport police sent his body for post-mortem at a government hospital. Afterwards, his mortal remains were handed over to his family members and taken to Virudhunagar.