Students lament poor condition of Ambedkar arts college

CHENNAI: The Department of Plant Biology and Plant Bio-technology and women’s toilet in the Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarapadi make a sordid picture, one that of neglect and indifference.

DT Next visited the college and found that the department and the women’s toilets were surrounded by overgrown shrubs, and students feared using the restroom even in the middle of the day.

“The toilets are in dismal state because outsiders also use them. They enter the college and damage the property here. The spot behind the toilet is used by miscreants to use drugs during evening hours,” said a student, adding that they even face faculty shortage for the evening batch.

“There is no proper canteen or a space for students to have their food. Food is served at small kiosks with limited items on the menu. The CCTV system is broken, raising safety concerns. Many spots in the college are not cleaned,” said LM Jaiganesh, a resident in the area.

When contacted, an official with the college said, “Though metro water is provided by the government, some students buy it on their own will. The public works department is constructing a new canteen with all the facilities, and it will be open to students in the new academic year.”

He denied there is a shortage of faculty but accepted that miscreants use the college premises. “A complaint has already been lodged with the police and they have increased patrolling. Only two watchmen are available and they work in two shifts. They are paid by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA). We have requested the government for more staff.