Students from government special schools taken on Metro ride

CHENNAI: Ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) took students from government special schools on a ride here on Tuesday.

A total of 167 special children from various government special schools across Tamil Nadu, accompanied with their teachers and staff, were part of the free trip.

A special Metro train was arranged from Airport Metro to AG-DMS station. Students from special schools in Poonamallee, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Chengalpattu had participated.

“This collaboration was made to familiarise special children (visually impaired, hearing impaired and physically challenged) with the Metro system, to promote independent mobility, and public transport experience,” read a CMRL press note.