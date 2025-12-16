Student missing after assault over phone theft in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old polytechnic student from Chitlapakkam has been missing for 10 days after the violent assault by his classmates.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the boy being brutally beaten by 10 students at Chromepet, allegedly for stealing a friend’s mobile phone.

Police investigation reveals the boy had sold the stolen phone via an app. After the assault, the perpetrators allegedly took his own phone as leverage. Later, he reportedly retrieved his phone, left his belongings at his uncle’s house, and was last seen heading towards Chromepet railway station.

Despite tracing his activity through free Wi-Fi at public spots like Marina Beach, where he accessed Instagram and played Free Fire, police have been unable to locate him. His distressed parents have pleaded for his swift recovery, criticising the investigation’s progress.

The case highlights severe bullying and a prolonged disappearance that continues to baffle authorities.