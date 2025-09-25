Strengthen Tamil’s role in technological domain: SRMIST V-C

CHENNAI: Researchers and innovators should create advanced software solutions in Tamil language so that it would secure a strong place in the global digital ecosystem, urged Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST).

He was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the three-day International Conference on Tamil Computing and Information Technology that was held at SRMIST campus in Kattankulathur on Wednesday. The event is organised by the Department of Computational Intelligence at SRMIST, in association with INFITT–Uthtamam.

The global conference is bringing together eminent scholars, technology leaders, and academicians to explore new avenues for integrating Tamil with the digital future.

Citing international models that have successfully advanced their native languages in technology, S Arumugam, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Open University, highlighted the need to prioritise Tamil in software development. Bhaskar, President of INFITT–Uthtamam, presided over the event.

Other participants, including Dr R Komahan, Joint Director, Tamil Virtual Academy; Ram Sugandhan, Head of the Indian Division, INFITT–Uthtamam; Dr Revathi Venkataraman, chairperson, School of Computing, SRMIST; Dr R. Annie Uthra, Head, Department of Computational Intelligence; and Dr Lakshmi, Associate Head of the Department, collectively emphasised the growing opportunities for Tamil in digital applications and computing research.