Street near CM’s residence remains damaged for months

CHENNAI: Alwarpet Street, located just a few metres from the residence of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Chittaranjan Salai, has remained in a battered condition for more than three months, causing daily inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

The stretch, which links Cenotaph First Street and Tiruvalluvar Road from TTK Road, was dug up four months ago

by Chennai Metro Water for drainage line work.

Though the pipeline work was completed within a month, residents say the road has not been relaid since, leaving the surface uneven, potholed and unsafe. “Every day is a struggle. On rainy days, the road becomes slippery and two-wheeler riders often skid and fall. It has been like this for four months,” said Vijay, a resident of Alwarpet Street.

Locals also lament that the poor road condition damaged vehicles and also added to peak-hour congestion. “This stretch has become more chaotic than any other road in the area,” a commuter said.

When contacted, DeputyvMayor Magesh Kumaar told DT Next that funds for pothole patchworks had been sanctioned for all zones. “We’ve sanctioned Rs 98 lakh for pothole patchwork for each zone. Chennai has around 3,900 roads, of which 2,700 are in good condition. We plan to relay around 1,200 roads after the rainy season,” he added.

Residents, however, want the civic body to prioritise arterial stretches like Alwarpet Street, especially given its importance and footfall.