Stories, plays, music: It’s Children’s Month at DakshinaChitra

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra Museum is celebrating Children’s Month this November with the theme ‘Play, Create, Discover!’ The museum has planned four exciting programmes throughout the month, encouraging children to explore their creativity and imagination through archaeology, writing, music, and theatre. Each weekend will offer a fun, hands-on learning experience.

On November 8, children aged 11-14 can step into the world of archaeology with Anbazhagan K, an experimental archaeologist from the University of Madras. The session will include demonstrations on how prehistoric tools were made, a sandbox excavation, and artefact analysis. Kids will learn about ancient civilisations and how scientists separate myth from history.

On November 9, writer and editor Praveena Shivram will lead a writing and storytelling workshop for children aged 9-12 from 11 am to 12 pm. Praveena, whose debut young adult fantasy novel ‘Karuppu’ was published by Zubaan Books, will help children find inspiration in everyday life and turn their ideas into stories. Through fun activities, they will learn how movement, rhythm, and observation can shape their writing.

In a world often divided by conflict, The Collective Resonance, featuring the children of Tatva School and directed by musician Vedanth Bharadwaj, will present Where Have All the Flowers Gone – A Music Concert for Peace. The concert will feature folk songs from India and around the world, reminding audiences of the power of compassion, unity, and music to bring people together. The concert will be held on November 15.

The month will conclude with a Tamil play, Maa Kadigaram, written and directed by Vasanth, founder of Thedal Theatre Arts Company. The play uses the Creative Drama method, encouraging spontaneous performance and teamwork. It follows Deepan, a curious child whose journey of imagination and questioning helps young audiences think deeply about creativity, empathy, and the difference between mythology and science. The play will be staged on November 19.