Stigma, lack of youth-friendly services keep adolescents away from mental health support, says review

The review, held in multiple cities including Chennai, shows stigma, poor mental health literacy, and limited youth-friendly services as major challenges to help-seeking.

Published in SSM – Mental Health, the review analysed evidence from 26 studies conducted across India and identified significant barriers that continue to keep young people from accessing care during one of the most critical stages of their development. The findings come at a time when India is grappling with a growing mental health burden among adolescents, who make up one of the world’s largest youth populations.

The review, one of the most comprehensive examinations of adolescent mental health help-seeking behaviour in India to date, covered studies from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Vijayawada, and several other regions.

Researchers found that stigma was the most commonly reported barrier to mental health care. Many adolescents feared being judged, labelled, or treated differently if they disclosed emotional or psychological difficulties.