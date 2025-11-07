Steep fall in beans, Ooty carrot prices; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 7

CHENNAI: The prices of several vegetables have seen a sharp decrease at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday (November 7). On the other hand drumstick, garlic and Coconut prices increased.

According to traders at the market, the sharpest decrease was in the price of beans, which went down to Rs 40 per kg from Rs 90 per kg on Nov 7.

The price of carrots saw a dip of Rs 30 per kg, and is being sold at Rs 50 per kg from Rs 80 per kg on Monday.

The price of cauliflower reduced from Rs 50 on Monday to Rs 30 per kg today.

The price of White and Yellow pumpkins also fell from Rs 30 to Rs 20 per kg, according to traders.

Similarly, radish also drop down by Rs 10, from Rs 50 to Rs 40 per kg.

Cabbage ( Rs 25/kg) and ginger (Rs 75/kg) got a Rs 5 reduction per kg.

In contrast, the price of drumstick rose by Rs 10 per kgfrom Rs 60 on Monday to Rs 70 on Wednesday.

The price of Pollachi Coconut also went up by Rs 7, from Rs 60 to Rs 67 per kg.

Prices of onion (Rs 26/kg), tomato (Rs 30/kg), and potato ( Rs 30/kg) remained unchanged.