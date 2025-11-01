State highways launches drive to fix potholes and damages on major arterial roads in Chennai

CHENNAI: Acting in response to mounting public fury over the deteriorating condition of some key roads, the state highways department has launched a massive drive to fix potholes on major arterial roads.

According to a report in The Times of India, the initiative is targeted at the main commuting corridors like Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road, the Velachery-Tambaram highway and some patches on the Chennai-Tiruvallur Road near Padi and the Grand Southern Trunk Road.

The department has also completed re-laying the entire stretch between Chennai and Iyyappanthangal and has also carried out some work on damaged spots in Egmore, Aminjikarai on Poonamallee High Road, on Arcot Road in Valasaravakkam and on Anna Salai in Teynampet. One of the main sections of the Velachery-Tambaram road, which had previously patched using a temporary cement fix has also been properly relaid now.

Highways officials noted that the main aim of the urgent repair work is to ensure the roads can withstand the upcoming monsoon and not cause any inconveniences for the public. They also stated that department would complete the first phase of repair work by Sunday.

The next phase which will begin on Monday will focus on sub-arterial roads in areas like Medavakkam, Mambakkam, Sembakkam and Kundrathur. The authorities have also allocated funds to carry out repair works at Mount-Medavakkam Road and the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass in Poonamallee and tenders for the same would be finalised within two weeks.

However, commuters noted that the relief was only temporary as there are several other problematic stretches such as Kodambakkam Liberty to Vadapalani on Arcot Road and parts of the Mount-Poonamallee Highway near the Porur junction. They claimed that these roads are marred with huge potholes which cause severe traffic jams during peak hours.

Apart from this, the Greater Chennai Corporation has also initiated talks with Chennai Metro Rail Limited to patch up stretches damaged by its ongoing construction work.