StartupTN to set up venture lab to provide coaching, mentorship, and advisory support

A senior official told DT Next that the StartupTN Venture Lab is aimed at venture development of startups supported by SC/ST funds through various initiatives, including market access initiatives and mentorship programmes.

The process of appointing a venture lab service provider has already started, the official said, adding that the service provider would offer coaching, mentorship, and advice to startups, with a specific focus on equipping them in fundraising, helping them access markets better, scaling their business and thus ensuring sustainability.