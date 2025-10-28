Stagnant sewage in plot irks Sholinganallur residents

CHENNAI: Stagnant sewage water mixed with garbage in a vacant plot in Sholinganallur has raised concerns among residents of nearby apartments. The foul odour and unhygienic condition have persisted for nearly a week, increasing the risk of mosquito breeding and potential outbreaks of diseases such as dengue.

Rajendran, a resident of an apartment adjacent to the plot, said, “We don’t know how the sewage got collected there or if any apartment has released it, but this is problematic. The smell has worsened in recent days, making it difficult for us to keep windows open.”

Officials from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) have inspected the site. According to an official, a nearby apartment complex had been fined Rs 2 lakh last year for a similar violation in the same plot. However, they are not sure of the source and assured that steps would be taken to address the issue.

Residents said they had recently cleared overgrown bushes in the plot by pooling in money, after facing repeated issues of snakes entering their premises. “This problem keeps recurring, especially when it rains. We suspect that sewage may be released into the plot, but we’re not sure,” said a resident of another nearby apartment complex.

Civic rights activist R Ramesh said such violations were not uncommon. “To avoid paying for sewage disposal trucks, several apartments release untreated sewage into vacant plots or canals. Such practices should be curbed stringently,” he said.