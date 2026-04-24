SRMIST inks deal with IVP Semiconductor to advance indigenous research, talent development

This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening India’s capabilities in the semiconductor domain by promoting self-reliance and indigenous technology development.

Under the MoU, SRMIST will undertake research and development initiatives in key areas such as chip design and power semiconductor device engineering for next-generation technologies, with a strong focus on developing indigenous solutions tailored to national needs. A major highlight of the partnership is the emphasis on industry-guided research, where students of SRMIST will work on real-world problem statements aimed at developing commercially viable products.