SRMIST inks deal with IVP Semiconductor to advance indigenous research, talent development

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, has signed a strategic MoU with IVP Semiconductor to foster collaboration in indigenous semiconductor research, chip design, and workforce development.
This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening India’s capabilities in the semiconductor domain by promoting self-reliance and indigenous technology development.
Under the MoU, SRMIST will undertake research and development initiatives in key areas such as chip design and power semiconductor device engineering for next-generation technologies, with a strong focus on developing indigenous solutions tailored to national needs. A major highlight of the partnership is the emphasis on industry-guided research, where students of SRMIST will work on real-world problem statements aimed at developing commercially viable products.
Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST, stated, “This partnership reinforces our commitment to advancing indigenous research and equipping our students with the skills required to lead India’s semiconductor revolution.”
Raja Manikam, CEO-Founder, IVP Semiconductor, added, “Our collaboration with SRMIST will accelerate the development of indigenous semiconductor technologies and nurture the next generation of innovators in this critical sector.”
This MoU aligns closely with national priorities, including the India Semiconductor Mission, and underscores a shared commitment to positioning India as a global hub for indigenous semiconductor design and innovation.