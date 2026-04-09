SRMIST, Ather ink MoU to boost EV research, experiential learning

CHENNAI: To enhance its electric vehicle research infrastructure, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ather Energy, one of the leading EV maker in India.
The initiative also marked the launch of the ‘Ather Forge’ programme, a campus-integrated learning and industry engagement model. Under the collaboration, the company handed over three electric scooters to support research, innovation, and hands-on learning for the students of SRMIST.
The students will be able to work directly on Ather’s proprietary technology, ranging from battery systems to intelligent dashboards, said a statement from the university, adding: “This partnership will significantly augment the existing infrastructure in electric vehicle research and benefit both faculty and students.”
The programme aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application by enabling students to work directly with EV systems, including both hardware and software components, it said and added that it would have a specially designed curriculum that encourages interdisciplinary learning and innovation.
The initiative will primarily benefit students in Electrical, Electronics, and Mechanical Engineering disciplines. The students part of the programme would also be offered internships ranging between six months and one year.
Noting how the company originated from a campus ecosystem, Arief Ahmed Shariff, Head – Talent Acquisition, Fulfilment and University Relations, Ather Energy, said students would get practical, industry-relevant skills while also getting a chance to explore electric mobility through direct interaction with Ather’s technology.
Highlighting the academic impact, Dr Leenus Jesu Martin M, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, SRMIST, said, "The Ather Forge programme will enhance research capabilities and provide students with valuable industry exposure."