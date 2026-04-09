SRMIST, Ather ink MoU to boost EV research, experiential learning

The programme aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application by enabling students to work directly with EV systems, including both hardware and software components, it said and added that it would have a specially designed curriculum that encourages interdisciplinary learning and innovation.

The initiative will primarily benefit students in Electrical, Electronics, and Mechanical Engineering disciplines. The students part of the programme would also be offered internships ranging between six months and one year.

Noting how the company originated from a campus ecosystem, Arief Ahmed Shariff, Head – Talent Acquisition, Fulfilment and University Relations, Ather Energy, said students would get practical, industry-relevant skills while also getting a chance to explore electric mobility through direct interaction with Ather’s technology.