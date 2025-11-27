SRM School of Public Health joins WHO task force on antimicrobial resistance

CHENNAI: The SRM School of Public Health joined 81 global organisations on the World Health Organisation’s Civil Society Task Force on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a panel of experts that has been formed to address one of the most serious public health threats of the century.

Professor Alex Joseph from the Division of Epidemiology, who will lead SRM’s participation, noted that AMR is shaped by drivers across human, animal, and environmental systems and requires a comprehensive ‘One Health’ response. “Community-based participatory approaches are central to our work, and this platform allows us to amplify evidence-based strategies for AMR mitigation,” a statement from SRMIST quoted him as saying.

Globally, the burden of AMR is continuing to rise. In 2021 alone, more than 47 lakh deaths were associated with bacterial AMR, including 11.4 lakh directly attributable to resistant infections. According to experts, this could rise to one crore deaths annually by 2050 if urgent action is not initiated.

Emphasising the importance of international engagement, Dr Hari Singh, Dean, School of Public Health, SRMIST, said, “The SRM School of Public provides an enabling environment where students engage with global health platforms. This appointment strengthens their capacity to contribute internationally and reinforces our commitment to excellence in public health education and research.”

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2.0 (NAP AMR 2.0).