SRM Chennai conducts media literacy workshop for school students

CHENNAI: To promote critical media literacy and responsible social media practices among school students, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur, recently organised a specialised awareness programme for Class 9 students of Loyola Academy, Vadamelpakkam.

The session began with a discussion on identifying fake news, distinguishing it from credible sources, and recognising common clickbait techniques.

It also covered essential topics such as cyber laws, privacy protection, cyberbullying prevention, respect for intellectual property, and the legal implications of online behaviour. The programme explored the growing role of artificial intelligence in media and content creation, giving students a glimpse into the future of digital communication.

As part of the interactive segment, students were encouraged to anonymously share their personal experiences on social media. They also took part in engaging activities like identifying music clips from popular films, recognising brand logos, and analysing real-world examples of misinformation.