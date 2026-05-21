Sri Lankan national held at Chennai airport for voting in TN polls

Illegal voting suspected

Upon questioning, it was revealed that Abraham, an Indian by birth, had acquired Sri Lankan citizenship several years ago and is currently residing in France. He had allegedly traveled to his hometown in April to vote illegally in the Aruppukkottai constituency during the single-phase polling held on April 23 for all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

The Election Commission of India, acting on intelligence that several overseas citizens had returned and voted unlawfully, had directed immigration authorities at Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore airports to scrutinize outbound passengers. Specifically, officials were instructed to examine the fingers of travelers for any trace of electoral ink.