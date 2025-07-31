SR to ply Onam spl trains from Chennai Central

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate special train services from Chennai to other TN districts and Kerala between late August and mid-September to accommodate demand during the Onam festival.

Weekly express special between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Kollam, scheduled to depart at 3.10 pm from city and reach Kollam the next day at 6.40 am, will be operated on August 27, September 3 and 10 (Wednesdays). The return service from Kollam to Chennai Central will run on August 28, September 4 and 11 (Thursdays), departing at 10.40 am and reaching Chennai at 3.30 am the next morning.

The train will halt at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayankulam, Karunagappalli, Sasthankotta, and Kollam. The train will consist of 15 AC 3-tier economy coaches.

A second bi-weekly special will run between Mangaluru Junction and Thiruvananthapuram North, departing Mangaluru at 7.30 pm on August 21, 23, 28, and 30 and September 4, 6, 11, and 13 (Thursdays and Saturdays), with the return leg leaving Thiruvananthapuram at 5.15 pm the next day.