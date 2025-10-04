Sponsored Metro trip for music concert on Saturday

CHENNAI: The CMRL announced a sponsored trip for concert-goers attending ‘Rock on Harris 3.0’ concert today (Saturday) at YMCA Grounds, near Nandanam Metro Station. Noise and Grains is sponsoring Metro rides for attendees on the event day.

According to a CMRL communique, the concert event ticket will also function as a Metro travel pass. Each unique QR/barcode ticket will serve both as the entry pass to the concert and a Metro ticket valid for one round trip on Saturday.

A ticket holder can travel from any Metro station across Chennai to Nandanam Metro station and back, after scanning the same QR/barcode at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates.

To accommodate the crowd returning after the show, Metro services will be extended from Nandanam Metro. Last service towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro will depart Nandanam Metro at 12 am on Sunday. Last train towards Airport Metro will depart Nandanam Metro at 12:15 am.