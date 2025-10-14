Spirited Choice: Dine for combating child malnutrition in Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: This Wednesday, Chennai's food enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to savour authentic Sri Lankan cuisine while fighting child malnutrition in the island nation.

Madras Cocktail Company (MadCo) is joining forces with Colombo-based Uncle's Bar for 'dine for a cause,' a special pop-up dinner supporting the Serendip Be The Change Foundation.

According to a press release, 100 per cent of the ticket sales will go towards setting up organic farms and gardens in government schools for kids whose families have faced tough times during the war in Lanka.

The event aims to fund the foundation's 'Education Without Hunger' programme, an initiative tackling malnutrition by teaching children in Sri Lanka to grow their own food. “A third of Sri Lanka's children are malnourished. Your donation doesn't just feed a child for a day, it teaches children to grow food... for life,” says Poongkothai Chandrahasan, Founder of the Foundation, which currently supports 15,000 children.

The culinary journey will be curated by Chef Mathangi Kumar, featuring a menu of Kiri Bath Fritters, Devilled Butter Prawns, and traditional desserts. The experience will be elevated by a bar takeover by Uncle's Bar, serving their celebrated, nostalgia-driven cocktails like 'Perera's Problem' and 'Aunty Agnes,' crafted with local arrack.

"Bringing our spirit to Chennai, especially for a cause like this, is incredibly rewarding," shares Gehan Fernando, founder of Uncle's Bar.

Santhosh Zachariah, MadCo's managing partner, calls the event a natural extension of their philosophy centred on community and craftsmanship.

The 'Dine for a Cause' pop-up is on October 15 at MadCo, on Cathedral Road. Priced at Rs 5,000 per person, entry is strictly via pre-booking.