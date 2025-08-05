Speeding taxi crashes into utility poles on GST Road

CHENNAI: A taxi driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into two electric poles near Palavanthangal subway on Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

Dinakaran (25) of Saidapet, who works as a taxi driver in a private firm, was speeding along the GST Road on Tuesday afternoon. When he attempted to turn into the Palavanthangal subway, Dinakaran lost control of the vehicle, and initially, he rammed into a streetlight pole erected by the Chennai corporation. He continued moving at high speed and struck a high-tension electric pole.

On impact, both poles were broken, and one of them fell directly on a moving auto rickshaw. The auto driver Ravi (47) and two passengers who were inside the auto managed to jump out of the vehicle and escaped without injuries.

Based on the information, the St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police, along with the electricity board staff, visited the spot and cleared the area. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.