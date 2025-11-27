Speeding sewage tanker runs over techie on OMR

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old software engineer died after he was run over by a sewage tanker lorry on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) on Wednesday.

The deceased, Vignesh, a resident of Perungudi, was working in an IT company in Navalur. He left home early in the morning on his bike to head to work as usual. When he reached the Sholinganallur bus stop, a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus in front of him halted to drop off passengers. Vignesh initially stopped his bike behind the bus and then attempted to move to the right to overtake the idling bus.

However, a sewage tanker lorry that was coming from behind, allegedly at a high speed, rammed his motorcycle from behind. Vignesh fell on the road, and the tanker's rear wheels ran over him, killing him on the spot.

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and arrested the tanker driver, Vijay (28), for further investigation.