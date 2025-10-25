Special trains between Central station, Andhra’s Guntakal

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway announced special trains between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Guntakal (Andhra Pradesh) to clear extra rush of passengers during Centenary year celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba.

Train 06091 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Guntakal bi-weekly special will leave Central station at 11.50 pm on November 19 and 21 (Wednesday - Friday) and reach Guntakal at 2.15 pm the next day (two services).

In the return direction, Train 06092 Guntakal – Central bi- weekly special will leave Guntakal at 5.30 pm on November 20 and 22 (Thursday and Saturday) and reach Central station at 9.45 am the next day (two services). The train will have stoppages at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam and Katpadi.

The coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, eight general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Disabled friendly), said a communique issued by Southern Railway.