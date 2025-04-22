Southern Railway rules out fare reduction for Chennai AC EMU trains

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has confirmed that there is no possibility of reducing fares for the newly introduced air-conditioned (AC) EMU train service between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu.

The AC EMU train service, which commenced on April 19, has been well-received by commuters, especially amid the ongoing scorching summer heat in Chennai.

Despite the positive reception, passengers have voiced concerns about the significantly higher fare when compared to regular suburban trains, said a Maalaimalar report.

Currently, the minimum fare is Rs 35 and the maximum fare is Rs 105, which many commuters feel is expensive for a daily service.

During a recent passenger feedback meeting, several individuals urged railway authorities to consider a fare revision.

Responding to these concerns, officials from Southern Railway categorically stated that there is no scope for a fare reduction.

They clarified that fare decisions are not solely within the jurisdiction of the Southern Railway zone, and hence, cannot be altered locally.

However, the authorities have invited public feedback regarding the timing and scheduling of the AC train services.

Passengers can give their suggestions through 6374713251 which has been earmarked exclusively for this purpose. Rail users are requested to send WhatsApp messages to this number. Voice calls and voice messages are not permitted.

Passengers may also register their opinion through the feedback form available in the official website of the Southern Railway. In the form, passengers can also rate the comfort of the train travel and give suggestions to improve the service.

In the same meeting, passengers also requested the addition of more AC trains during peak hours to meet increasing demand.

