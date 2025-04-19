Begin typing your search...

    Feels like 46°C outside, 27°C inside: How AC EMU is making travel comfortable in Chennai

    The service was launched without any fanfare, but is sure to become a hit among the commuters who are forced to deal with the scorching summer heat in the coming days

    19 April 2025
    Feels like 46°C outside, 27°C inside: How AC EMU is making travel comfortable in Chennai
    (L-R) Temperature recorded inside the new AC EMU; temperature recorded in Chennai city  

    CHENNAI: Feels like 46° Celsius, but travelling at a pleasant and comfortable 27° Celsius.

    That is how good and useful the air-conditioned EMU is for the thousands of commuters in Chennai, as the AC rake started service between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu on Saturday.

    The service was launched without any fanfare, but is sure to become a hit among the commuters who are forced to deal with the scorching summer heat in the coming days.

    Southern Railway’s first AC suburban electric train has 12 air-conditioned coaches.

    After starting from the Beach station, the train stops at 23 stations, including Chennai Egmore, Mambalam (T Nagar), St Thomas Mount, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Guduvanchery, Potheri, Singaperumal Koil, Paranur, and Chengalpattu.

    The minimum fare is Rs 35 (up to 10 km), while the maximum is Rs 105 (60 km).

