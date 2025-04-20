Southern Railway invites feedback on Chennai's new AC EMU train timings

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has invited feedback from passengers to fine-tune the timings of its recently-introduced fully air-conditioned EMU train services in the city.

The initiative aims to enhance convenience of commuters and improve overall efficiency of the services.

Many office-goers have expressed their concerns about the current schedule as the first AC EMU from Chengalpattu leaves by 9 am and reaches Tambaram and Guindy only by 9.41 am and 10 am, respectively.

Passengers can share their suggestions through a dedicated WhatsApp number 6374713251 which has been earmarked exclusively for collecting feedback through text messages.

An online feedback form has also been made available at the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1fqIl8EhWwrJ7LpXhcy1qOWZ1ee_NJtH-fz5a6bsAsQU/edit

The railway authorities have urged the regular commuters to actively participate and share their inputs to help optimise service timings.

