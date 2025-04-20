Begin typing your search...

    Southern Railway invites feedback on Chennai's new AC EMU train timings

    The initiative aims to enhance convenience of commuters and improve overall efficiency of the services.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 April 2025 4:47 PM IST
    Southern Railway invites feedback on Chennais new AC EMU train timings
    X

    Passengers in new AC EMU (Photo: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has invited feedback from passengers to fine-tune the timings of its recently-introduced fully air-conditioned EMU train services in the city.

    The initiative aims to enhance convenience of commuters and improve overall efficiency of the services.

    Many office-goers have expressed their concerns about the current schedule as the first AC EMU from Chengalpattu leaves by 9 am and reaches Tambaram and Guindy only by 9.41 am and 10 am, respectively.

    Passengers can share their suggestions through a dedicated WhatsApp number 6374713251 which has been earmarked exclusively for collecting feedback through text messages.

    An online feedback form has also been made available at the following link:

    https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1fqIl8EhWwrJ7LpXhcy1qOWZ1ee_NJtH-fz5a6bsAsQU/edit

    The railway authorities have urged the regular commuters to actively participate and share their inputs to help optimise service timings.

    ALSO READ: Cool comfort, wrong clock: AC EMU debuts with timing troubles

    Southern RailwayEMU train services
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X