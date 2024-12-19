Southern Railway announces changes in composition of these express trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified changes in composition of special express trains connecting Tambaram-Coimbatore-Tambaram and Chennai Central-Kollam-Chennai Central.

1. Train No. 06184 Tambaram - Coimbatore special train will have 2 AC two-tier coaches, 4 AC three-tier coaches, 2 AC three-tier economy coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, 1 luggage-cum-brake Van and 1 second class coach (Divyangjan Friendly) from December 20.

2. In return, Train No. 06185 Coimbatore Tambaram special train will also have 2 AC two-tier coaches, 4 AC three-tier coaches, 2 AC three-tier economy coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, 1 luggage-cum-brake van and 1 second class coach (Divyangjan Friendly) from December 22.

3. Train No. 06113 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Kollam special train will have 1 AC two-tier coach, 5 AC three-tier coaches, 8 class sleeper coaches, 1 luggage-cum-brake van and 1 second coach (Divyangjan Friendly) from December 21.

4. Train No. 06114 Kollam-Dr MGR Chennai Central special train will also have 1 AC two-tier coach, 5 AC three-tier coaches, 8 class sleeper coaches, 1 luggage-cum-brake van and 1 second coach (Divyangjan Friendly) from December 22.