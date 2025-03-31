Watch | South Korean family rides Chennai Metro, says it feels like home

CHENNAI: In a video posted on social media, a South Korean family shared their experience of travelling on the Chennai Metro, stating that it felt similar to the Seoul Metro.

They also compared the route maps and fares, highlighting their similarity to Seoul’s Metro rail system.

Additionally, they praised the inclusion of women-only coaches and the cleanliness of the trains.

The family further expressed that riding in the Chennai Metro gives them a sense of home, and that they would take it again whenever they missed Korea.





A South Korean family visits Chennai Metro and calls it better than Seoul metro in many aspects. pic.twitter.com/HKyexC9tiI — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) March 28, 2025



