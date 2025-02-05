Son arrested for murdering police officer father in Palavakkam

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a police officer was murdered by his own son following a family dispute in Chennai's Palavakkam area. The victim, Vijayabaskar (52), was an sub inspector with the SB - CID Police.

According to reports, Vijayabaskar had been taking care of his 85-year-old father and his brother, who suffers from mental health issues, despite opposition from his wife and son. On the day of the incident, Vijayabaskar had visited his father's house, which led to a heated argument with his son, Subash (21).

In a fit of rage, Subash allegedly pushed his father, causing him to fall and suffer severe head injuries. Vijayabaskar was rushed to a private hospital in Adyar, where he underwent treatment for 10 days before succumbing to his injuries Tuesday night.

The Neelankarai police have arrested Subash and initially registered a case under Section for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. However, after Vijayabaskar's death, the case has been altered to Section of murder.

The police are investigating the matter further.