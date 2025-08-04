Social groups stress for law against honour killing

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the murder of Kavin Selvaganesh, a 27-year-old Dalit techie, various outfits on Monday, including the students of Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) in Chennai, urged the government to form laws against honour killings in Tamil Nadu.

The stakeholders also urged the government to 'declare certain districts as atrocities-prone zones', and the Caste Annihilation Front (CAF) listed Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul, Villupuram, and Namakkal for the same.

On Monday, the MSSW students submitted a set of resolutions to the state government to pass laws against honour killing. The CAF held a condolence gathering at the IT firm in Thoraipakkam where Kavin had worked.

Vyasai Thozhargal, a social group in North Chennai, demanded a law against honour killing while also urging for awareness against prevailing casteism in the state.

"As students of a social work institution, it is our responsibility to take a stand against honour killings and work towards ending all forms of discrimination and violence," noted an MSSW student.

The set of resolutions, passed by MSSW, was to enact a special law against honour killing, declare certain districts as atrocities prone, provide special reservation for children of inter-caste marriages, ensure job-linked training opportunities for SC/ST partners in inter-caste marriages and promote traditional art forms in educational institutions to foster equality and inclusion.

Additionally, the CAF urged the arrest of Surjith's mother Krishnakumari, a sub-inspector, at an all-party meeting regarding honour killings, banning Kangaroo court that enforces untouchability and implementing a 5 per cent special reservation for education/employment of children born to inter-caste couples.

The Front also called to implement the Supreme Court's 2008 guidelines against honour killing and to fully eliminate caste-dominated associations that incite violence.

"Police officers from the dominant caste and natives of a certain region should not be appointed as officers in the same district/taluk. Take action against police officers who may support caste-dominated forces. Carry out police reforms, including creating legal awareness about caste-based killings," the CAF resolution stressed.

On July 27, Kavin Selvaganesh, an engineering graduate working at a popular IT firm in Thoraipakkam, was hacked to death by S Surjith (23), the younger brother of a woman Kavin had been in a relationship with.

As the woman belonged to the MBC community and Kavin to the SC community, Surjith is reported to have murdered Kavin.