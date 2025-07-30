Snatcher robs woman’s chain at MRTS station, held

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police arrested a man who snatched a gold chain from a female passenger waiting for her train at the Perungudi MRTS railway station on Tuesday evening.

A CCTV clip of the incident went viral on social media. The clip showed the man sitting on the same bench as the woman on the deserted platform and snatching her chain when she was looking away.

The suspect fled the scene, after which the woman filed a complaint with the Tiruvanmiyur railway police. The woman resides in Kotturpuram and works as a teacher at a private school in Velachery, police said. The incident happened around 4 pm.

Police said that the stolen chain was worth 3.5 sovereigns. Based on CCTV footage, police traced the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday night. The arrested man was identified as P Soundar of Gingee and the chain was recovered from him. The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.