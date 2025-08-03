Snag grounds AI flight to Chennai

CHENNAI: A sudden mechanical snag forced Air India to cancel its flight from Singapore to Chennai on Sunday, leaving 168 passengers stranded and scrambling for alternatives.

The affected flight, AI 268, was scheduled to depart Singapore Airport at 3.30 pm Sunday bound for Chennai.

However, the aircraft, which had arrived in Singapore from Chennai earlier on Sunday morning, developed an unexpected technical fault while preparing for the return journey.

Despite efforts by engineers at the Singapore Airport to rectify the issue, the repairs could not be completed in time. Air India subsequently announced the cancellation of flight AI 268.