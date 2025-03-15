Smuggler wanted by Tiruchy cops arrested in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man who was wanted by the Tiruchy police in a drug smuggling case was detained at Chennai airport when he arrived from Sri Lanka.

The immigration officers were checking the passengers who arrived from Colombo on Thursday.

The officers, when scanning the documents of Mohamed Muskin of Tiruchy, found that he had been wanted by the Tiruchy police for the past two years for involvement in a drug smuggling case, and when he was about to be arrested, he escaped abroad. On Thursday, the Chennai airport police informed the Tiruchy police who took him under their custody on Friday.