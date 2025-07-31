Smart water ATMs in all Chennai Corporation schools in 2 months

CHENNAI: All schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be equipped with Smart Water ATM systems within the next two months, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran announced during the council meeting on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of the recently launched citywide scheme that was flagged off by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The announcement came in response to concerns raised by councillor of ward 138 K Kannan, who highlighted the lack of access to clean drinking water in corporation schools. "Students are suffering without clean drinking water. Earlier there were RO systems, now they're missing. When asked, officials say they can't be maintained. Is that a valid reason? We must ensure safe drinking water for every student," he said.

Commissioner Kumaragurubaran explained that the existing RO systems were expensive to maintain once defunct. "The new smart water ATM machines will not only address water quality issues but also help us monitor students' water intake," he said.

The move aligns with the School Education Department's recent push for hydration among students.

Earlier this month, the state government reintroduced the 'Water Bell' initiative across all schools. The scheme mandates a designated water break signalled by a separate bell, during which students are encouraged to hydrate without leaving the classroom.

It is also to be noted that this announcement comes in a situation where several government-run schools, especially in rural pockets, lack clean and regular drinking water accessibility.