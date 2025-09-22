CHENNAI: A small-time Tamil actor and director was among the four persons arrested by the Vanagaram police for the possession and alleged distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the police, the operation was in continuation of the arrests made last week, in which three persons were arrested near the Porur toll gate by a joint team of ANIU (Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit) personnel and Vanagaram police.

The individuals arrested previously were identified as Saran Raj (36) of Iyyappanthangal, Rakshit Rejinmon (23) of Porur and Jamuna Kumar (27) of Noombal. Police recovered 13 grams of methamphetamine and ganja from them.

Based on the inputs provided by the trio, the police cast a wider net to nab more members of the synthetic drug network. Based on a tip-off, the Vanagaram police secured four more persons - Pawankumar (38) of Alwar Thirunagar, Hasik Pasha (30) and Arumugam (42) of Nerkundram, and Prabhakaran (35) of Arcot Salai in Vadapalani, who works as a small-time actor in the Tamil film industry.

The police seized five grams of methamphetamine, 12 MDMA tablets, two mobile phones, and a weighing machine from them. All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.