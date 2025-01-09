Begin typing your search...

    Slaughterhouses to stay shut on Thiruvalluvar day in Chennai

    A GCC statement noted that in commemoration of the Thiruvalluvar day on Wednesday, slaughterhouses under the Chennai Corporation limit, including Puliyanthope, Villivakkam, Saidapet, and Kallikuppam, will remain closed as per a government order.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Jan 2025 8:23 PM IST
    Slaughterhouses to stay shut on Thiruvalluvar day in Chennai
    Greater Chennai Corporation 

    CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will close slaughterhouses in the city on the Thiruvalluvar day on January 15.

    It is requested that all meat shop vendors and the public cooperate.

    GCCGreater Chennai CorporationThiruvalluvar DaySlaughterhouses
    DTNEXT Bureau

