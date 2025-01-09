Slaughterhouses to stay shut on Thiruvalluvar day in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will close slaughterhouses in the city on the Thiruvalluvar day on January 15.

A GCC statement noted that in commemoration of the Thiruvalluvar day on Wednesday, slaughterhouses under the Chennai Corporation limit, including Puliyanthope, Villivakkam, Saidapet, and Kallikuppam, will remain closed as per a government order.

It is requested that all meat shop vendors and the public cooperate.