Begin typing your search...
Slaughterhouses to stay shut on Thiruvalluvar day in Chennai
A GCC statement noted that in commemoration of the Thiruvalluvar day on Wednesday, slaughterhouses under the Chennai Corporation limit, including Puliyanthope, Villivakkam, Saidapet, and Kallikuppam, will remain closed as per a government order.
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will close slaughterhouses in the city on the Thiruvalluvar day on January 15.
A GCC statement noted that in commemoration of the Thiruvalluvar day on Wednesday, slaughterhouses under the Chennai Corporation limit, including Puliyanthope, Villivakkam, Saidapet, and Kallikuppam, will remain closed as per a government order.
It is requested that all meat shop vendors and the public cooperate.
Next Story