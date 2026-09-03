Six youth held for racing on 100 Feet Road in Chennai

The police were alerted of the over-speeding bikes on Sunday (August 30) night after the group rode in a rash and dangerous manner.

One of the bikes hit a motorist, Sathish, near Kasi Theatre and fled the spot. Sathish suffered injuries and got treated at a hospital.

On information, officials from the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case. The police teams checked CCTV footage and zeroed in on the bikes and traced the riders.