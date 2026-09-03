Six youth held for racing on 100 Feet Road in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six youths were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police for bike racing and knocking down a motorist on Jawaharlal Nehru Road near Ekkatuthangal.
The police were alerted of the over-speeding bikes on Sunday (August 30) night after the group rode in a rash and dangerous manner.
One of the bikes hit a motorist, Sathish, near Kasi Theatre and fled the spot. Sathish suffered injuries and got treated at a hospital.
On information, officials from the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case. The police teams checked CCTV footage and zeroed in on the bikes and traced the riders.
After investigations, the police arrested Jayavel Radha (19), Sujith (20), Calvin Ronaldo (19), Kameshwaran (18), and Gowtham (20) on Monday (August 31), while another youth, Lokeshwaran (18), was arrested on Wednesday (September 2).
The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
Last week, the police had arrested ten youths for over-speeding and racing near Vadapalani.
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) warned that it would initiate severe action against those who indulge in racing and over-speeding on city roads, posing danger to other motorists and vehicle users.