Six-year-old boy falls into well near Avadi; dies

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy drowned inside the well in his house after he accidentally slipped while playing in the backyard of his house in Kovilpathagai near Avadi on Tuesday.

The deceased child was identified as Prithvin. His family members realised the boy who was playing in the hall had gone missing and started searching for him frantically from 2 pm.

Soon, relatives and neighbours too joined the search and one of them noticed the boy inside the well in the backyard.

On information, personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the scene and fished the boy out of the well.

He was rushed to the hospital nearby where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said that the parapet wall of the well was not high and was only a couple of feet from the ground. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.