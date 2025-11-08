SIR process not proper in Chepauk: MP Inbadurai

CHENNAI: AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP and the party’s legal wing secretary, I.S. Inbadurai, on Friday alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Chepauk–Triplicane Assembly constituency represented by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Inbadurai claimed that a gym watchman had been appointed as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in the constituency and accused the ruling DMK of interfering in the revision process.

After submitting a petition to the Chief Electoral Officer at the Secretariat, he alleged that DMK functionaries were intimidating officials engaged in the revision work to subvert the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. “They are exerting pressure to include the names of deceased persons and to make duplicate entries of certain voters,” he said.He further contended that such actions could compromise the integrity of the electoral rolls.

“Under these circumstances, we believe the special intensive revision cannot be conducted in a free and fair manner,” Inbadurai said, warning that the AIADMK would be constrained to initiate legal proceedings against officials allegedly acting in favour of the ruling party during the SIR exercise.