SIPCOT factory under probe after underage guest worker loses 4 fingers

Police said the victim, Ranjan Kumar, had joined the company barely a month ago. The accident happened around 3 am on October 11 when he was operating the extrusion cutter. His left hand got pulled into the moving blade, causing crush injuries and severing four fingers.

Co-workers immediately stopped the machine and rushed him to a private hospital in Gummidipoondi for first aid. As the injury was severe, he was later shifted to another private hospital at Kolathur in Chennai, where he is under inpatient treatment.

The employment of a minor in hazardous factory work has raised questions. On Friday, his relative Narayana Yadhav lodged a complaint with SIPCOT police alleging negligence and violation of labour norms.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against factory supervisor Aravind for negligence and for engaging a child labourer in dangerous machinery operation.

Police said they are examining shift rosters, safety training records and whether protective guards were installed on the machine. Labour department officials have also been informed to inspect the unit. Further investigation is under way to fix responsibility.