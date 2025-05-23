Sinkhole on OMR: Repairs underway, expected to be completed in two days

CHENNAI: Five persons in a car, including a couple and their two children, had a close shave after the car fell into the eight feet deep sinkhole caused by a sudden cave-in on the arterial Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), a few metres from Tidel park in Taramani.

The road collapse has sparked concern among commuters and residents, however authorities have moved swiftly to address the issue.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the damage is being fixed using cement reinforcement methods.

The cause is believed to be a failure in the underlying drainage or sewage system, which weakened the road structure.

However, as rains are predicted, there are chances for the work to be slightly delayed. Authorities have assured the public that any interruptions will be temporary and that safety is their top priority.