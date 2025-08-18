Singara Chennai card users face hurdles in online recharge validation

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s National Common Mobility Card, popularly known as the Singara Chennai Card, has become the most widely used ticketing system.

In July, 51.56 lakh commuters used the card to travel, according to a report in The Hindu.

However, passengers continue to face a major inconvenience.

Despite recharging the card online, they are still required to visit the ticket counter to validate it.

A commuter who regularly travels from Tiruvottiyur Theradi to Tondiarpet, said she has had to stand in queues multiple times at stations such as Chennai Central and Vadapalani, even after recharging online.

"After waiting in line, if I find the station crowded during peak hours, I end up booking a QR ticket online instead," she said.

Another resident of Nanganallur and frequent commuter, pointed out that the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been urging commuters to switch from the old smart card to the Singara Chennai Card.

"If that is the case, shouldn’t they provide a facility for seamless online recharge without requiring validation at the counter? It would help us avoid long queues during rush hours," he added.

CMRL officials confirmed that steps are being taken to resolve the issue.

"A pilot study is under way to incorporate this facility. We will come up with a solution soon," an official said.