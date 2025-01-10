Singapore-bound flight returns to Chennai airport after technical snag

CHENNAI: An Air India flight bound for Singapore from Chennai had to make an emergency landing due to a malfunction.

The flight carrying 167 people, including 159 passengers and 8 crew members, was originally scheduled to depart at 12.45 am on Friday. However, it faced a delay due to technical issues and eventually took off at 2.30 am from the Chennai International Airport.

While midair, the pilot noticed another glitch and alerted the Chennai air traffic control to request an emergency landing.

All safety protocols were activated, and the aircraft successfully landed back at 4.10 am. All passengers were safely disembarked and accommodated in a lounge while engineers inspected the flight.

However, the issue could not be resolved immediately, and the passengers were transferred to another flight, which departed to Singapore at 7.30 am after a seven-hour delay.