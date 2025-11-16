Silky Rose, Luscious Chocolate: The ultimate agar pudding duo

INGREDIENTS

2 cups full-cream milk | 3/4 cup water | 1/4 cup condensed milk | 1/2 cup sugar | 2 teaspoons agar agar powder | 1/4 teaspoon rose milk extract

HOW TO MAKE

Boil two cups of milk. Add 1/4 cup of condensed milk, mix well, and set aside.

Off the stove, add 3/4 cup of water to a saucepan. Add two teaspoons agar agar powder (if using agar agar strands, use one cup water with five grams agar agar strands). Whisk well.

Place the saucepan on the stove and bring it to a boil.

Once it starts boiling, add 1/2 cup sugar. Whisk well until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Add the milk and condensed milk mixture to the saucepan. Add ¼ teaspoon rose milk extract and whisk until well combined.

Strain the mixture to remove any lumps and discard the solids.

Pour the strained mixture into pudding moulds. (You can also pour the remaining mixture into a glass tray.)

Refrigerate for a minimum of one hour to set.

Carefully invert the moulds to demold. For larger moulds, run a knife along the edges before inverting.

Cut into small squares if set in a tray, remove gently, and store in the fridge.

Your puddings should demold beautifully.

CHOCOLATE CHINA GRASS PUDDING

INGREDIENTS

1 cup milk | 2 tablespoons dark chocolate chips

Chocolate mix: 1/2 cup milk | 3 tablespoons brown sugar (or regular sugar) | 1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder

China grass mix: 5 gms china grass | 1/3 cup water

HOW TO MAKE

Take 1/2 cup milk and add sugar to it. Mix well.

Add cocoa powder and mix thoroughly to avoid lumps.

Pour this mixture into the boiled milk and stir well.

Add chocolate chips and let it boil for 5 minutes until thick and creamy.

Strain the chocolate mixture and set aside.

Cut agar agar (china grass) into small strips if using a big sheet. Measure it and place it in a saucepan with water. Heat gently.

Keep stirring and cook on a low flame until the agar agar is completely dissolved and the water is clear. Switch off the heat.

Strain the dissolved china grass into the chocolate mixture and mix well.

Pour the mixture into moulds and let it set for at least 30 minutes. Agar agar puddings can set at room temperature. For chilled pudding, refrigerate before serving.

Serve chocolate china grass pudding chilled, garnished with chocolate shavings or chocolate sprinkles.