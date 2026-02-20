Chennai

Signal failure between Chennai Beach and Tambaram halts suburban train services

This came on a day when the cancellation of 44 suburban trains maintenance work at Chennai Egmore station came into effect
Passengers faced inconvenience after suburban electric train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram were disrupted
Updated on

CHENNAI: Suburban electric train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram were disrupted following a signal failure.

According to Thanthi TV, electric trains were stopped at various locations due to the signal failure. Trains remained halted for a long time at Nungambakkam - Chetpet - Egmore.

Passengers were left shocked as electric trains stopped one after another on the same track.

Passengers faced inconvenience after suburban electric train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram were disrupted
Chennai: Sudden EMU train cuts to affect lakhs of commuters; MTC, CUMTA caught off guard

This came on a day when the cancellation of 44 suburban trains maintenance work at Chennai Egmore station came into effect.

