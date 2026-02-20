Signal failure between Chennai Beach and Tambaram halts suburban train services

CHENNAI: Suburban electric train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram were disrupted following a signal failure.
According to Thanthi TV, electric trains were stopped at various locations due to the signal failure. Trains remained halted for a long time at Nungambakkam - Chetpet - Egmore.
Passengers were left shocked as electric trains stopped one after another on the same track.
This came on a day when the cancellation of 44 suburban trains maintenance work at Chennai Egmore station came into effect.