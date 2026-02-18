Chennai: Sudden EMU train cuts to affect lakhs of commuters; MTC, CUMTA caught off guard

Suburban EMU services in the Chennai Beach–Tambaram–Chengalpattu corridor will run at reduced frequency for 45 days from February 20 to April 5, as Platforms 10 and 11 at Egmore station will be out of service for structural works under the station redevelopment project.

With suburban services shifting to express-line platforms, 5 and 6, the division said it will cut the services from 204 trains a day to 164.

Though Southern Railway maintained during the press briefing that it had been communicating with the State, the move appears to have caught State’s transport agencies off guard.