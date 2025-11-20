Shrinking roads, leech infestation due to lorry workshops rankle Periya Mathur residents

CHENNAI: Residents and activists of Periya Mathur near Manali say they have been struggling for years with multiple issues linked to the unregulated operation of lorry repair sheds and heavy-vehicle parking yards.

They also reported an unusual problem: leeches emerging from poorly maintained sheds and spreading onto the walls of houses at night.

According to residents, more than 40 private lorry garages and parking lots have been functioning in Nehru Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Amman Nagar for over 15 years. Many of these private plots have been covered with stainless steel sheets and are used for vehicle repairs throughout the day. Workers dismantle heavy vehicles and burn waste materials, causing smoke and dust that residents say is affecting their health.

MP Palani, president, Mattur Village RWA, said, “I’ve lived in Periya Mathur for 50 years. Smoke from these workshops causes pollution and affects public health. Next to my house, an empty land parcel has been used as a lorry workshop for the past five years. Due to poor maintenance, leeches emerge from the sheds and crawl up the walls of my home.”

N Sathaya Moorthi, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, said the roads in the locality have deteriorated due to heavy vehicles. “Vehicles are parked along Kamarajar Salai and other main roads, leaving little space for pedestrians and two-wheeler users. Students and office-goers are often forced to wait until lorries manoeuvre their way through the narrow lanes,” he pointed out.

Ward 19 Councillor K Kasinthan acknowledged that the problem has persisted for more than 15 years. “The workshops operate late into the night and disturb residents. Unauthorised borewells dug by these units have also contributed to groundwater depletion. I’ve raised the issue multiple times in council meetings, but the situation remains unchanged,” he said.

When contacted, Manali zonal officer K Devendiran said he would instruct officials to take appropriate action.

An official of the Vector Control Department told DT Next, “Similar issues are common in GCC’s expanded zones, which were previously rural areas. Residents must keep their surroundings clean and trim overgrown shrubs.”